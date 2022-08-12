Left Menu

Soccer-Atalanta's Palomino fails doping test after 'B' sample analysis

Atalanta defender Jose Palomino's 'B' sample has returned a positive test for a banned substance, Italy's anti-doping organisation said on Friday. The 32-year-old Argentine was provisionally suspended by Italian authorities last month after he tested positive for a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list found in some medications. The Bergamo-based club said Palomino would request the full analytical documentation of his samples.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 21:10 IST
Soccer-Atalanta's Palomino fails doping test after 'B' sample analysis

Atalanta defender Jose Palomino's 'B' sample has returned a positive test for a banned substance, Italy's anti-doping organisation said on Friday. The 32-year-old Argentine was provisionally suspended by Italian authorities last month after he tested positive for a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list found in some medications.

The Bergamo-based club said Palomino would request the full analytical documentation of his samples. The process conducted in Rome on Thursday confirmed the result found in the initial analysis, NADO Italia said in a statement https://www.nadoitalia.it/it/news-it/violazioni-normativa/6035-analisi-campione-b-conferma-positivit%C3%A0-del-calciatore-jos%C3%A8-luis-palomino.html. Atalanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. They had previously said during investigations that they firmly believed the player's non-involvement in the affair could be proved.

Palomino, who joined Atalanta from Bulgarian side Ludogorets in 2017, has made 202 appearances for them in all competitions. Atalanta will kick off their Serie A campaign on Saturday at Sampdoria after finishing eighth in the table last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022