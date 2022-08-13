Left Menu

PV Sindhu to miss World Championship due to ankle injury

The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu suffered the left ankle injury during the quarterfinal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 21:36 IST
PV Sindhu (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former World and reigning Commonwealth Games champion PV Sindhu is likely to miss the upcoming Badminton World Championship after suffering a stress fracture injury on the left ankle. The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu suffered a left ankle injury during the quarterfinal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

"While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India. Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the World Championships. I felt the pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter finals. But with the help of my coach, physio and trainer I decided to push as much as I could. The pain was unbearable during and post the finals. Hence, I rushed for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks. I should be back to train in a few weeks. Thank you all for your support and love." PV Sindhu posted this statement on Twitter. The World Championship 2022 is set to begin on August 21 in Tokyo. The 2019 World Champion Sindhu recently won her maiden gold medal at the Commonwealth Games beating Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in the women's singles final. This was Sindhu's fifth CWG medal, with two in the mixed team events. The Hyderabadi shuttler also bagged bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018.

For Commonwealth Games champion Sindhu, the draw at World Championships was tough as she had the reigning Asian Champion Wang Zhi Yi and South Korea's An Se Young as opponents in the lineup for the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

