Sharma, Ahlawat sign off tied 12th, Bhullar fires 66 to climb to T31 at International Series Singapore

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat finished Tied-12th at the inaugural International Series Singapore here on Sunday.

Gaganjeet Bhullar also had a good day as he shot a superb six-under 66 to give himself a big boost ahead of next week's International Series event in Korea.

Sharma, who had back-to-back bogeys early in the round, recovered very well to finish two-under 70, while Ahlawat carded one-under 71 as both totalled 11-under for the week.

Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong took advantage of the mistakes of overnight co-leaders Gavin Green (71) and Phachara Khongwatmai (71) while himself carding a bogey-free three-under 69 to win in a dramatic finish. Nitithorn, whose first Asian Tour win came in India earlier this year, finished at 16-under and then waited for the last groups to finish. Green and Khongwatmai ended in a tie for second with Richard Lee (67).

Bhullar, who had disappointing three rounds by his standards, had a bogey-free 66 and rose to finish T-31, while Rashid Khan (69), Ajeetesh Sandhu (69) and veteran Jyoti Randhawa (72) were tied for 36th. SSP Chawrasia (70) was T-57 as was Aman Raj (69).

Nitithorn holed a brilliant pressure-packed 15-foot par saving putt on the par-five 18th to take the clubhouse lead on 16-under. He then waited for the final group comprising Green, Chinese-Taipei's Chan Shih-chang and Phachara.

It proved to be a much longer wait than expected as the last group were forced off the 18th hole for 40 minutes because of lightning. At that point, Chan was on 16-under and Green was one back at 15-under.

Chan, who just before the weather delay, had found water with his tee shot, made a double bogey, while Green narrowly missed a 15-foot birdie putt. Phachara, who had bogeyed 12th and 15th while picking a birdie on 14th, did manage a birdie on 18th, but fell one short.

Richard T. Lee from Canada, who shot 67, was also tied second at 15-under alongside Green and Phachara.

Nitithorn won for the first time on the Asian Tour in March at The DGC Open and is the second player this season to win twice on Tour, along with American Sihwan Kim.

American star Patrick Reed closed with his best round of the week, a 67, which was helped by a hole-in-one on the par-three 14th. He finished on eight-under in a tie for 31st.

The Asian Tour heads to the International Series Korea next week at Lotte Skyhill Country Club Jeju.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)