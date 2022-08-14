Sports News Roundup: Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final; Jacob deGrom strikes out 10 in Mets' 1-0 win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final

Hubert Hurkacz battled back from a set and a break down to beat Casper Ruud 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Saturday and reach the Canadian Masters final. He will meet Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday's title clash after the Spaniard battled nearly three hours to eke out a 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 victory against Briton Dan Evans in the second semi-final.

Motor racing-Vandoorne secures Formula E title in Seoul

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne won the Formula E title for the departing Mercedes team on Sunday as the electric motor racing championship wrapped up season eight with the 100th race of its history. The second of two E-prix in Seoul also ended an era for the FIA-sanctioned series, with season nine in 2023 introducing a new generation of quicker, lighter and more energy-efficient cars.

Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus

More than 60,000 people thronged Sydney's streets on Sunday for an annual road running event and mass party that returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. City2Surf, which calls itself the world's largest fun run, encompasses landmarks of Australia's biggest city, stretching 14 km (8.7 miles) from Hyde Park to Bondi Beach.

NFL preseason roundup: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes throws touchdown pass

Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown on the Chiefs' first possession and safety Justin Reid kicked an extra point in Kansas City's 19-14 loss to the host Chicago Bears on Saturday in the preseason opener for both teams. Trevor Siemian threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter for the Bears.

Tennis-Fiery Halep to face surging Haddad Maia in Canadian Open final

Simona Halep dug deep to beat Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 to punch her ticket to Sunday's Canadian Open final where she will face Beatriz Haddad Maia after the Brazilian toppled Karolina Pliskova for her latest win over a marquee player. Two-time tournament champion Halep got off to a sluggish start and the American took full advantage, wrapping up the 35-minute first set with an ace.

Soccer-'Rock bottom': Former players tear into Man Utd after Brentford defeat

Manchester United came in for heavy criticism from former players after they crashed to a chastening 4-0 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, their second loss in as many league games under new boss Erik ten Hag. The result left United bottom of the table as Dutchman Ten Hag became the first manager since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his opening two games in charge of the club.

MLB roundup: Jacob deGrom strikes out 10 in Mets' 1-0 win

Jacob deGrom outdueled Aaron Nola in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Saturday night, striking out 10 over six scoreless innings to earn the win in his third start of the season as the New York Mets edged the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Pete Alonso's first-inning RBI single brought home the game's only run as the Mets won for the 16th time in 19 games. The Phillies have lost two of three since winning seven straight.

Soccer-Juve need to work hard and stay humble in title quest, says Allegri

Juventus are always expected to aim for the Scudetto but will need to be humble and improve on all fronts if Serie A's most successful side want to return to being title winners, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Sunday. Allegri took charge of the Turin-based club for the second time last year and is looking to improve on last season's result, their second fourth-placed finish in a row after winning nine consecutive titles.

Soccer-Awoniyi delivers hammer blow as Forest beat West Ham

A first-half goal from Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to earn Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, their first victory of the new Premier League season as the City Ground hosted top-flight soccer for the first time since 1999. Awoniyi scored Forest's first Premier League goal in 23 years in first half stoppage time and it proved to be the difference as both teams had goals disallowed by VAR and West Ham captain Declan Rice had a second-half penalty saved.

Golf-French activists fill holes with cement in protest at watering exemptions

Climate activists affiliated with Extinction Rebellion have targeted golf courses in southern France, filling holes with concrete in protest over exemptions from water restrictions during one of the worst droughts on record. France has told residents to avoid non-essential water usage like car-washing and watering gardens. However, activists complain that golf courses are allowed to continue watering greens.

