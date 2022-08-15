Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, August 14

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: MLB

San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m. --

Rangers place reliever Matt Moore on paternity list The Texas Rangers placed left-handed pitcher Matt Moore on the paternity list and recalled right-hander Yerry Rodriguez from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-MOORE, Field Level Media --

Dodgers P Andrew Heaney expected to make next start after scare Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Andrew Heaney likely won't miss a start after being hit by a line drive in his pitching arm in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals, manager Dave Roberts said.

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-HEANEY, Field Level Media ----

NFL Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-BURROW, Field Level Media

-- Giants activate DE Azeez Ojulari from non-football injury list

New York Giants defensive end Azeez Ojulari was activated from the non-football injury list on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-OJULARI, Field Level Media

-- Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, S Jaquiski Tartt return to practice Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-SMITH-TARTT, Field Level Media --

Coach: Bucs will know severity of Ryan Jensen's injury this week Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that the team is still uncertain of the severity of center Ryan Jensen's left knee injury.

FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-JENSEN, Field Level Media --

Dolphins CB Trill Williams injures leg vs. Bucs Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams sustained an injury to his left leg during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-WILLIAMS, Field Level Media ----

NFL PRESEASON Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

---- WNBA

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m. Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

---- MLS

Minnesota United at Nashville SC, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

---- COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Report: Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett to call Notre Dame games NBC has filled its empty broadcast booth for Notre Dame telecasts with Jac Collinsworth and former NFL head coach Jason Garrett, the New York Post reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NBC-BROADCAST, Field Level Media ----

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond, 3 p.m.

---- GOLF

PGA -- FedEx St. Jude Championship LPGA -- ISPS Handa World Invitational

Champions -- Boeing Classic ----

TENNIS ATP -- Montreal

WTA -- Toronto ----

ESPORTS Dota -- PGL Arlington Major

Rocket League Championship Series World Championship Overwatch League -- Summer Showdown qualifiers

----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)