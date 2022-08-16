Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Davies, Nordqvist, Martens named Team Europe vice-captains

Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen on Tuesday named Laura Davies, Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Martens as vice-captains to face the U.S. next year when the biennial women's team event is held in Spain. Davies and Nordqvist are veterans of the Solheim Cup, having made 12 and seven appearances in the competition respectively. This will be Davies's third straight stint as vice-captain.

Soccer - Premier League celebrates 30 year rise to global dominance

The Premier League celebrated its 30th anniversary on Monday, marking three decades that has seen English club football transformed into the world's leading sports entertainment product. In 1992, the top clubs broke with 104 years of tradition by splitting from the Football League and controversially creating a 'super league' which would keep its own income rather than sharing it with the clubs across all four divisions of the professional game.

Soccer-Palace defender Andersen receives death threats after Nunez red card

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen said he has received death threats directed at him and his family after he was head-butted by Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in Monday's Premier League draw which resulted in the striker being sent off at Anfield. Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw after their new signing Nunez was shown a straight red card just before the hour mark when he squared up with Andersen and appeared to head-butt the Danish defender.

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

The NBA will not schedule any games on Election Day to encourage fans to get out and vote in the midterm elections this fall. The league announced Tuesday that the decision "came out of the NBA family's focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement."

Tennis-Tiafoe beats Berrettini, Murray edges Wawrinka in Cincinnati

Frances Tiafoe was unable to break Matteo Berrettini's serve but the American showed grit in the tiebreakers to beat last year's Wimbledon runner-up 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(5) in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday. Britain's Andy Murray got the better of Stan Wawrinka 7-6(3) 5-7 7-5 in a clash of former Grand Slam winners to advance at the ATP Masters event, the last tune-up before the U.S. Open kicks off in New York from Aug. 29.

Cricket- South Africa hopeful Rabada will be fit for first test v England

South Africa are hopeful key fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be fit for the first test against England that starts at Lord's on Wednesday, but he has not been cleared to take his place in the side quite yet, according to captain Dean Elgar. Rabada is a huge figure in the South African seam attack and his loss would be a massive blow as he battles back from an ankle problem sustained in the Twenty20 International series between the sides late last month.

Rugby-Transitioned Olympic champion Green says inclusion must be priority

When Ellia Green's mother once said that the Olympic champion rugby player would make an incredible mum one day, the compliment triggered a moment of confusion. "I definitely wanted kids," Green recalled. "But I just couldn't see myself as a mummy, and I didn't know why. Then I'm like, 'I'm a daddy and have always have been'."

Cricket-Stokes wants England to stick to their guns over 'Bazball'

England test captain Ben Stokes says he hopes his team has retained their "venom" ahead of the start of the three-match series against South Africa which begins at Lord's on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of chatter about England's attacking style of play, nicknamed 'Bazball' because of new coach Brendon McCullum, that swept them to four wins in a row in June-July, each time successfully chasing over 275 to win against New Zealand and India.

Brittney Griner legal team appeals against Russian drugs sentence

The defence team of Brittney Griner, the U.S. basketball star jailed for nine years in Russia on drugs charges, appealed on Monday against her conviction for narcotics possession and trafficking. Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 in a verdict that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable". Washington says she was wrongfully detained and has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

Tennis-Fitter Murray hopes consistency will bring seeding reward

Andy Murray said his body is feeling the best it has "in a really long time" but that he still needs to take his game up a level if he wants to compete in the latter stages of tournaments on a regular basis. Murray, who has battled through various injuries in recent years, reached the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday with a 7-6(3) 5-7 7-5 win over Stan Wawrinka.

