West Indies women to host New Zealand for three ODIs, T20I series

West Indies women will host New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20Is from September 16 to October 6 in Antigua, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Wednesday. CWI confirmed that the three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and five T20 Internationals (T20I) will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The ODI Series is scheduled for September 16, 19 and 22. While the T20Is are scheduled for September 26 to October 6. "I am very happy that we will be hosting New Zealand in the West Indies," Courtney Walsh, West Indies head coach, said in a CWI release.

"They are a very competitive team, and this will make for a great series for our team. As it comes just after we've had the Women's regional tournaments and the Women's CPL, it will be a great fillip for our players," he added. The West Indies coach said that they are currently holding a specialist camp that includes some new players.

"And after the Women's CPL we will have a second camp in Antigua. In addition, the Lead Selector was with the West Indies U19 Women's team for their series in Florida and have identified some exciting prospects to consider," Walsh added. "We should have enough cricket before the New Zealand Series starts. Every series that we play we want to win, and we will be playing a positive brand of cricket. We will also have an eye on the T20 World Cup around the corner. So, this will give the squad a chance to showcase all their skills, and also give us, the coaching staff, a chance to look at what depth we have," he further said. (ANI)

