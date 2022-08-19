Usyk maintains weight for rematch against Joshua
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has maintained a similar weight for his rematch with Anthony Joshua.
The Ukrainian boxer, who is defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, tipped the scales at 100.5 kilograms (221.5 pounds) at the weigh-in on Friday.
Usyk weighed in at 100 kilograms (221 pounds) for the first fight in London in September, which he won by a unanimous decision.
Joshua came in at 110.9 kilograms (244.5 pounds), which is slightly heavier than the first fight.
The two fighters shared an intense face-off after the weigh-in at King Abdullah Sports City, ignoring repeated requests to break away.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Sports City
- London
- Anthony Joshua
- Ukrainian
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Joshua
ALSO READ
Baseball-Cardinals to meet Cubs as MLB London Series returns next year
Consider mediation, London judge tells Kazakh miner ENRC, Dechert and Fraud Office
Sports News Roundup: Cardinals to meet Cubs as MLB London Series returns next year; Luis Castillo beats Yanks in Mariners debut and more
London shares fall as energy stocks weigh
Over 1,600 London bus drivers to join rail and underground strike