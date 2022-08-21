Boxing-Usyk beats Joshua on split decision to retain heavyweight titles
Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2022 04:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 04:49 IST
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk beat Britain's Anthony Joshua on a split points decision after 12 scheduled rounds to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight boxing belts in Jeddah on Sunday.
The fight in Saudi Arabia was a rematch of one in London in September, which Usyk won on a unanimous decision to take the belts from Joshua.
One judge scored Sunday's fight at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena 115-113 to Joshua, with the other two deciding 115-113 and 116-112 to Usyk.
READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Britain
- Ukraine
- Jeddah
- London
- Anthony Joshua
- Usyk
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Joshua
