Railway police builds international standard sports ground in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

The railway police has set up an international-standard sports ground in Ghatkopar in Mumbai with help from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and the International Amateur Athletics Federation now known as World Athletics, a senior official said on Sunday.Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaisar Khalid told PTI the aim was to give personnel in the force an avenue to gain and maintain fitness, while a membership drive among common citizens will bring much-needed funds.It was inaugurated on the eve of Independence Day at Ghatkopar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 08:43 IST
''It was inaugurated on the eve of Independence Day at Ghatkopar. It is spread over 6,000 square metres. It will have several international standard sports facilities. There is a 400-metre running track, hurdles, arena for field events like javelin, long and high jumps. There is a FIFA-standard football ground as well as basketball court, swimming pool and hockey ground,'' Khalid informed.

''It has been constructed with the help of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), while the IAAF is overseeing the work. We will start a membership drive among people soon, which will get us some funds. All facilities will be free for police personnel,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

