Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Gauff to boost Auckland Classic after COVID hiatus; Tennis-Kyrgios court date pushed back another six weeks and more

Tennis-Gauff to boost Auckland Classic after COVID hiatus

Rising American tennis star Coco Gauff will kick off her 2023 season at the Auckland Classic in a boost for the returning New Zealand tournament. The 18-year-old reached her first Grand Slam singles final at the French Open in June and took the number one ranking in doubles following her recent win in Toronto.

Tennis-Kyrgios court date pushed back another six weeks

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios's court date relating to a common assault charge has been pushed back another six weeks, media reported on Friday. The 27-year-old Kyrgios, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon, was scheduled to appear before a Canberra court on Tuesday but the matter will now be heard on Oct. 4, state broadcaster ABC said.

WTA roundup: No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina survives scare in Quebec

No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia dropped a first-set tiebreak before coming back to win a marathon over Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 on Monday in first-round action at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby in Granby, Quebec. Kasatkina won despite committing 12 double faults and Minnen serving five aces. Kasatkina saved six of 10 break points during the two-hour, 57-minute match.

Ukraine set to restart soccer league as war rages on

As soon as the air raid sirens had stopped, Shakhtar Donetsk's players ran out onto the pitch for their final training session on Monday before Ukraine begins an extraordinary new season of its national soccer league. As Ukrainian soldiers battle Russian forces in the east and south, Shakhtar are due to play Metalist 1925 from the embattled eastern city of Kharkiv in the opening game of Ukraine's Premier League at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

Soccer-United protests turn to the celebration after victory over Liverpool

Manchester United produced an utterly unexpected 2-1 victory over old rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday to turn fan protests against the club's owners into a rare night of celebration. United's vastly improved performance for their first points of the campaign, thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, left Juergen Klopp's Liverpool without a victory from their opening three games and with just two points.

Tennis-India's Mirza pulls out of U.S. Open with a tendon injury

India's Sania Mirza on Tuesday announced her withdrawal from the U.S. Open because of a torn tendon, adding that the injury would lead to a change in her retirement plans. The 35-year-old, who in January announced that she would be retiring at the end of the 2022 season, said she had picked up the injury while competing at the Canadian Open this month.

Boxing-Undisputed champion Haney to face Kambosos in October rematch

Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Oct. 16, promoters announced on Tuesday. Haney beat Kambosos via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.

Tennis - Zverev pulls out of U.S. Open with ankle surgery

World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as he continues his recovery following ankle surgery, tournament organizers said on Monday. The 25-year-old underwent surgery in June after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year's Roland Garros semi-final against Rafa Nadal.

U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner

The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. Griner, 31, is a two-time Olympic champion and star player in the Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA). Earlier this month she was convicted by a Russian court and given a nine-year sentence on drug charges.

Soccer-Ronaldo can still fit into Man Utd's system - Ten Hag

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo still features in his plans for the season despite dropping the Portugal international from the club's starting lineup in their 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool. Ten Hag was rewarded for his decision to field a frontline of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga, as Sancho and Rashford found the net on Monday to secure a first win for United's Dutch manager.

