Golf-LPGA trio set world record in par-three challenge

Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Alison Lee teamed up with South Korean Kim A-lim to set a Guinness World Record with six pars or better on the same par-three hole in three minutes, the LPGA said on Wednesday. The record-setting moment, during which the trio played an alternate-shot format, was set on Tuesday at the 17th hole at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Canada, site of this week's CP Women's Open.

Moments earlier, fellow golfers Megan Khang, Rebecca Lee-Bentham and Pauline Roussin set the initial mark at the 17th when they completed five holes in the allotted time. "We lost the coin toss and so we had to go first, and I would like to think that we helped Alison, Jennifer and A Lim kind of see how to play the hole," American world number 36 Khang joked.

"But no, it was a ton of fun out there. There was some trash talking out there for sure. I mean, you don't realize how quickly three minutes goes." All six players will get official plaques and recognition from Guinness World Records for their feats.

The goal of the challenge was to make the most pars or better on a hole, set to at least 160 yards, in three minutes. LPGA Tour and Golf Canada Rules Officials were on site to ensure each hole was completed as well as an official Guinness World Records observer to make sure the event met regulations.

