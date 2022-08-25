Left Menu

Soccer-LA Galaxy sign Uruguay defender Caceres on free transfer

Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres for the remainder of the 2022 regular season with an extension option for one more year, the Los Angeles-based club said on Wednesday. Caceres has played in three World Cups, recently making 10 appearances as he helped Uruguay qualify for their 14th tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 04:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 04:37 IST
Soccer-LA Galaxy sign Uruguay defender Caceres on free transfer

Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres for the remainder of the 2022 regular season with an extension option for one more year, the Los Angeles-based club said on Wednesday. The former Juventus player has joined Galaxy on a free transfer following a six-month spell with Spanish side Levante.

"Martin is a highly experienced and versatile defender that brings leadership, strong mentality and more championship pedigree to our team," LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. "We look forward to quickly integrating him into the group for the final phase of the season."

The 35-year-old has won more than 100 international caps, helping Uruguay to a 3-0 win over Paraguay in the 2011 Copa America final. Caceres has played in three World Cups, recently making 10 appearances as he helped Uruguay qualify for their 14th tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022