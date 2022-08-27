Left Menu

Soccer-Haaland scores hat-trick as City fight back to beat Palace 4-2

Erling Haaland struck a second half hat-trick as Manchester City came back from two goals down at the Etihad Stadium to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League on Saturday. An own goal from John Stones in the fourth minute put Patrick Vieira's Palace ahead and then the visitors doubled their lead when an unmarked Joachim Andersen powered in a header from an Eberechi Eze corner in the 21st minute.

Erling Haaland struck a second half hat-trick as Manchester City came back from two goals down at the Etihad Stadium to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

An own goal from John Stones in the fourth minute put Patrick Vieira's Palace ahead and then the visitors doubled their lead when an unmarked Joachim Andersen powered in a header from an Eberechi Eze corner in the 21st minute. City struggled to find their fluency but the almost inevitable comeback started in the 53rd minute when Bernardo Silva cut in from the right and his low shot took a slight deflection and beat Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Pep Guardiola then made a double substitution and moved Phil Foden to left-back and within a minute he had delivered a pinpoint cross which Haaland met with a fine glancing header. The Norwegian then turned in from close range after a clever move inspired by Silva and then saved the best for last -- showing Ilkay Gundogan the pass he wanted to run on to and then holding off Joel Ward as he fired into the bottom corner.

The striker, signed from Borussia Dortmund in June, has now scored six goals in his opening four Premier League games.

