All-round England led by Stokes, Anderson level series, hand innings defeat to South Africa in second Test

An all-round impressive performance from England, lead by a superb century and bowling from skipper Ben Stokes and ageless pace leader James Anderson helped the hosts clinch a massive win over South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in just three days at Manchester's Old Trafford on Saturday. With this impressive victory, England has levelled the series 1-1. Impressive spells from James Anderson (3/32) and Stuart Broad (3/37) helped hosts bundle out the visitors for 151. Following this, centuries from Ben Stokes (103) and wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (113*) gave England a 264-run lead.

In the next innings, blazing spells from pacers James Anderson (3/30) and Ollie Robinson (4/43) helped England bundle out South Africa for just 179, sealing an innings win to level the series. South Africa resumed the third day at 23/0. Anderson struck for England early into the day, sending back captain Dean Elgar (11). Ollie Robinson took the second wicket just shortly, sending back Sarel Erwee for 25. Both the openers were back in the hut at 39 runs.

Pace veteran Stuart Broad struck to give England the third wicket at score of 54, sending back Aiden Markram for 14 after he was caught by keeper Foakes while attempting a pull shot. Then, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen rebuilt the innings for South Africa, one run at a time. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking and helped South Africa reach 100-run mark. Their 87-run partnership came to an end after Rassie was dismissed by Stokes for a solid 41 off 132, with the ball edging his bat and going into the hands of wicketkeeper Foakes. Petersen was also dismissed by Stokes shortly for a gutsy 42. At this point, the Proteas were 151/5.

From that point on, England delivered such tight bowling that it triggered a collapse in South African line up. Robinson and Anderson joined forces to wipe out the lower-middle order and tailenders within a space of just 28 runs. South Africa was bundled out for 179 and lost the match by an innings and 85 runs. Earlier, England had declared their first innings at 415/9 in 106.4 overs. Centuries from Stokes (103) and Foakes (113) were two remarkable contributions that strengthened England's grip on the match. Jonny Bairstow (49) and Zak Crawley (38) also made some notable contributions.

Pacer Anrich Nortje (3/82) and Keshav Maharaj (2/78) made some notable contributions with the ball for Proteas, but that did not stop the hosts from taking a 264-run lead. Earlier, opting to bat first, South Africa were bundled out for just 151 in their first innings. Kagiso Rabada (36), Keegan Petersen (21) posted some notable contributions for the visitors with the bat, who struggled in English weather conditions and movement in ball that comes with it.

Pace veterans Stuart Broad (3/37) and James Anderson (3/32) delivered big time with the ball. Stokes was named as 'Man of the Match' for his powerful all-round game. He scored 103 and also had figures of 2/17 and 2/30 in both innings.

Brief Scores: England: 415/9 dec (Ben Foakes 113* and Ben Stokes 103, Anrich Nortje 3/82) defeated South Africa: 151 and 179 (Keegan Petersen 42, Rassie van der Dussen 41, Ollie Robinson 4/43). (ANI)

