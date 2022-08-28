Vani, Tvesa show the way as four Indians make cut in Sweden

Vani Kapoor and three other Indian women made the 36-hole cut at the Didriksons Skafto Open, a Ladies European Tour event, here on Sunday. Leading the Indians into the final round was Vani, who in a stretch of seven holes had five birdies on the front nine. She dropped one shot on the back nine to finish the day with a card of three-under 66. She was tied-32nd, while the other Indians making the cut were Tvesa Malik (69), Amandeep Drall (70) and Diksha Dagar (71), who all were T-45. The trio was two-over for 36 holes as the cut fell at three-over and 72 players made it.

Neha Tripathi (69-69) finished four-over and Ridhima Dilawari (74-75) at five-over missed the cut.

Vani has been trending well and her three-under card showed she is finding her feet on the Ladies European Tour. Also Tvesa made the cut to end a run of missed cuts and that should give her confidence.

Linn Grant and Ana Peláez Trivino share the lead heading into the final day of the Skaftö Open. The pair was sitting on -9 with 18 holes left to play.

