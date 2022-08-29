Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina to wear purple away kit representing gender equality

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:14 IST
Soccer-Argentina to wear purple away kit representing gender equality
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Argentina's eye-catching purple away jersey at this year's Qatar World Cup will also have a powerful message associated with it, with sportswear giant Adidas saying the choice of colour represented gender equality. The two-times champions will wear a vibrant purple kit for the first time in their history with its fiery graphics inspired by the Sun of May on their national flag.

The shirt, a departure from the country's traditional navy blue and black away kits that received widespread praise from fans online, was modelled by captain Lionel Messi after it was officially presented on Monday. "The new away shirt of the national side transmits a powerful message of gender equality, aligned with the values of diversity and inclusion that our brand promotes," Pablo Lamo, general manager of Adidas Argentina, said in a statement.

"Through sport we have the opportunity to change people's lives, and soccer is one of the ideal tools to transform reality." Adidas added on their website that the garment was made with a yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean Plastic -- reimagined plastic waste, intercepted on islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting oceans.

The World Cup will begin on Nov. 20, with Argentina placed in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022