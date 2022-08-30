Left Menu

Tennis-Williams puts off retirement with first round win

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 06:55 IST
Serena Williams signalled she is not quite ready for retirement advancing to the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday with a scrappy 6-3 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic.

The victory over the 80th ranked Kovinic, just her second this year, will be a confidence boost for Williams but the path to a record equalling 24th Grand Slam now gets treacherous. Waiting in the wings is Estonian second seed Anett Kontaveit, who breezed past Jaqueline Cristian 6-3 6-0.

