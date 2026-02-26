Left Menu

Juventus' Heartbreak: Heroic Comeback Falls Short Against Galatasaray

Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli expressed deep emotions after his team's valiant yet unsuccessful comeback against Galatasaray in the Champions League. Despite leveling the aggregate score after a thrilling performance, Juventus's hopes were dashed in extra time. The defeat left players and fans heartbroken but proud of their effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 26-02-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 09:53 IST
Juventus' Heartbreak: Heroic Comeback Falls Short Against Galatasaray
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli was overcome with emotion following his team's unsuccessful yet courageous comeback attempt against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Trailing 5-2 from the first leg, Juventus came back to lead 3-0 in the second match, despite being at a numerical disadvantage for most of the second half after Lloyd Kelly was sent off. This gutsy performance took the match into extra time.

Galatasaray managed to score twice in extra time, eventually winning the tie 7-5 on aggregate. Despite the elimination, Juventus supporters applauded their team for their spirited display, although defenders like Federico Gatti lamented letting the qualification slip away in the first leg.

TRENDING

1
NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame judiciary.

NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well ...

 India
2
Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

 India
3
Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

 Canada
4
India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Progress

India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Prog...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026