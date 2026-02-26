Juventus' Heartbreak: Heroic Comeback Falls Short Against Galatasaray

Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli was overcome with emotion following his team's unsuccessful yet courageous comeback attempt against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Trailing 5-2 from the first leg, Juventus came back to lead 3-0 in the second match, despite being at a numerical disadvantage for most of the second half after Lloyd Kelly was sent off. This gutsy performance took the match into extra time.

Galatasaray managed to score twice in extra time, eventually winning the tie 7-5 on aggregate. Despite the elimination, Juventus supporters applauded their team for their spirited display, although defenders like Federico Gatti lamented letting the qualification slip away in the first leg.