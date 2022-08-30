Pranavi starts as strong favourite in 11th leg of WPGT in Hyderabad

Pranavi Urs, who has won four of the 10 events held so far on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, starts as strong favourite once again as the 11th leg of the WPGT tees off on Wednesday at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club.

Pranavi heads a strong field which includes the Bakshi sisters Hitaashee and Jahanvi, Atwal sisters Seher and Mehar, and Sneha Singh.

Pranavi, who recently qualified for the second stage of the LPGA Qualifying Series in the US, has been in fine form. She is looking to consolidate the gains ahead of her campaign in the US. If she gets past the second stage, she will play the Q-Series of LPGA in an attempt to join Aditi Ashok on the world’s strongest Tour.

She also plans to have a shot at the LET Tour card.

Of the 10 events held so far, only Pranavi (four times) and Hitaashee Bakshi (twice) have been multiple winners. While Hitaashee has won twice, her sister Jahanvi is looking for her maiden success this season. A third set of sisters in the field are the Kangs, Heena and Ceerat, who are both amateurs. Also, Pranavi’s cousin, amateur Vidhatri Urs, is in the field.

Among other winners this season have been Seher Atwal, Ridhima Dilawari and Amandeep Drall.

Some of India’s leading stars are not in the field this week as they are playing in Europe on the Ladies European Tour. They include Tvesa Malik, Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari, Amandeep Drall and Neha Tripathi.

