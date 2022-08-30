HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two
1506 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 28 degree Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit).
- Country:
- United States
Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT): 1749 PLISKOVA, PEGULA AND MUGURUZA ADVANCE
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova overcame Magda Linette 6-2 4-6 7-6(8) in a match where there was little to separate the two players until the final set tiebreak. American eighth seed Jessica Pegula beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 while twice Grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza also advanced in straight sets beating Clara Tauson 6-3 7-6(5).
READ MORE: Swiatek cruises into U.S. Open second round
Williams puts off retirement with first round win Relationship with tennis will continue after retirement, says Williams
Second seed Kontaveit can't wait for Serena showdown Kyrgios all-business in first-round win over friend Kokkinakis
Holt stuns fellow American Fritz in Grand Slam main draw debut Qualifier Galan produces epic first-round upset over Tsitsipas
Carreno Busta downs former winner Thiem in U.S. Open first round No avoiding politics as Medvedev returns to Grand Slam stage
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology Ukraine's Snigur stuns former number one Halep in first round
Gauff wins for first time on Ashe to move into U.S. Open second round Wu ends China's 63-year wait for men's Grand Slam match win
Medvedev whacks aside American Kozlov to begin U.S. Open title defence Murray downs error-prone Cerundolo to reach U.S. Open second round
Retirement getting closer but Wawrinka still has the fire U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday
1657 SWIATEK CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND World number one Iga Swiatek handed Jasmine Paolini a bagel en route to reaching the second round, as she eased past the unseeded Italian 6-3 6-0 in 67 minutes.
Joining her was American eighth seed Jessica Pegula who beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 and sixth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka after her 6-1 6-3 win over Catherine Harrison. 1506 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 28 degree Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Third seed Carlos Alcaraz begins proceedings on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Sebastian Baez before Alison Van Uytvanck meets Venus Williams, Rinky Hijikata takes on Rafa Nadal and Naomi Osaka plays Danielle Collins.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
First ship bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port -Refinitiv data
Shivamogga clashes: Man involved in stabbing shot in leg
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant