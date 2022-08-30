HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT): 1749 PLISKOVA, PEGULA AND MUGURUZA ADVANCE

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova overcame Magda Linette 6-2 4-6 7-6(8) in a match where there was little to separate the two players until the final set tiebreak. American eighth seed Jessica Pegula beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 while twice Grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza also advanced in straight sets beating Clara Tauson 6-3 7-6(5).

1657 SWIATEK CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND World number one Iga Swiatek handed Jasmine Paolini a bagel en route to reaching the second round, as she eased past the unseeded Italian 6-3 6-0 in 67 minutes.

Joining her was American eighth seed Jessica Pegula who beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 and sixth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka after her 6-1 6-3 win over Catherine Harrison. 1506 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 28 degree Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Third seed Carlos Alcaraz begins proceedings on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Sebastian Baez before Alison Van Uytvanck meets Venus Williams, Rinky Hijikata takes on Rafa Nadal and Naomi Osaka plays Danielle Collins.

