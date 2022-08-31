Mosaddek played well, but we needed more contributions: Shakib Al Hasan after loss to Afghanistan

Following his side's seven-wicket loss to Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that though Mosaddek Hossain played well, the team needed more contributions. A late blitz from left-hander Najibullah Zadran helped Afghanistan secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Najibullah hit a flurry of sixes to help his team defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Group B tie on Tuesday.

"It is always tough when you lose 4 wickets in the first 7-8 overs. We were in the game for the first 14-15 overs--credit to Afghanistan. In a T20 game, whoever is standing up for the team should it take it till the end. Mosaddek played well but we needed more contributions, We knew Najibullah is a dangerous batsman. We thought we had the game when they needed 60-odd in the last 6 overs. But credit to Najibullah," said Shakib in a post-match presentation. Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

Top-class bowling spells by Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 despite a fighting knock by Mosaddek Hossain (48*). Afghan bowlers had reduced Bangladesh to 53/5 with some superb bowling. Fighting knocks from Mosaddek Hossain (48*) Mahmudullah (25) helped Bangladesh attain a respectable score. Rashid Khan (3/22) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) posed problems for Bangladesh.

Chasing 128, Afghanistan did not have a good start and was struggling at 65/3 with the final six overs to go. Then, the duo of Ibrahim Zadran (42*) and Najibullah Zadran (43*) chased the target with nine balls to go. The duo had an unbeaten stand of 69 runs. Mosaddek Hossain (1/12) was the leading bowler for Bangladesh. Shakib and Saifuddin took one wicket each.

Mujeeb ur Rahman received the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning spell. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)