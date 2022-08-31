Left Menu

Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma becomes first player to score 3500 runs in T20I matches

The star India batter reached this landmark during his side's match against Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the first player to score 3500 runs in T20I history. The star India batter reached this landmark during his side's match against Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Rohit achieved the feat as he took a run against Haroon Arshad in the first over of the match. Rohit, who had scored 3499 runs before the start of the match, reached 3500 runs. New Zealand's Martin Guptill has scored 3497 runs and Virat Kohli is placed in the third position with 3,343 runs.

The Indian captain is now highest run-getter in the shortest version of the game. The 34-year-old has featured in all Asia Cup editions since 2008, making him the first Indian to feature in seven series of the tournament.

In the Asia Cup, Rohit has smashed 895 runs in 27 innings at an average of 40.68. Talking about the match, Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India. This is the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

