HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday (times GMT): 1751 SAKKARI KNOCKED OUT BY WANG

Greek third seed Maria Sakkari crashed out in the second round following a 3-6 7-5 7-5 defeat by China's Xiyu Wang. Sakkari is the third top-10 player in the women's draw to be knocked out after Simona Halep and Daria Kasatkina.

1745 DE MINAUR BEATS GARIN Australian 18th seed Alex de Minaur beat Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3 6-0 4-6 6-2 to reach the third round.

READ MORE: Emotional Petkovic calls time on her career after U.S. Open defeat

Collins returns to knock Osaka out of U.S. Open Tenacious Nadal downs wildcard Hijikata U.S. Open return

Raducanu's U.S. Open title defence ends in first round Serena navigates doubles duty in U.S. Open calendar

Swiatek cruises into second round clash with Stephens at U.S. Open Order of play on Wednesday

1625 JABEUR BEATS MANDALIK IN STRAIGHT SETS Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon finalist this year, defeated American Elisabeth Mandlik 7-5 6-2 to move into the third round.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius (75.2°F).

Serena Williams, the 23-times major champion, is in action later against Anett Kontaveit, while defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray feature in the men's draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)