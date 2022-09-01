Left Menu

Soccer-Milik strikes late as Juve earn 2-0 win over Spezia

As pressure built up after Juve spurned a host of chances, the hosts started making more and more mistakes until new signing Milik doubled the lead in the second minute of added time just a few minutes after replacing Vlahovic. The Poland striker collected a cross from Fabio Miretti and fired home his first goal for Juve with the crowd at Allianz Stadium chanting his name.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 03:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 03:21 IST
Soccer-Milik strikes late as Juve earn 2-0 win over Spezia

A superb free kick by Dusan Vlahovic and a brilliant late goal by Arkadiusz Milik earned Juventus a 2-0 home win over Spezia in Serie A on Wednesday.

Vlahovic netted a perfect free kick -- his fourth Serie A goal this season -- from nearly 30 yards to open the scoring in the ninth minute. Unmarked Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi confidently slotted home in the 16th minute only to have his celebrations cut short by the offside flag.

Wojciech Szczesny's return, after he had missed Juve's first three games through a thigh muscle injury, did not last long as the first-choice goalkeeper hurt his ankle after landing awkwardly following a Spezia corner. The Poland international left the pitch in the 42nd minute on a stretcher and was replaced by Italy keeper Mattia Perin.

The early lead did not act as a springboard for Juve as they failed to create big chances and had no further efforts on target in the first half. The tempo flagged after the break as Spezia's disciplined defence made life hard for Juve.

Vlahovic had a chance from an Adrien Rabiot corner in the 66th minute but his header went straight into the hands of Dragowski. As pressure built up after Juve spurned a host of chances, the hosts started making more and more mistakes until new signing Milik doubled the lead in the second minute of added time just a few minutes after replacing Vlahovic.

The Poland striker collected a cross from Fabio Miretti and fired home his first goal for Juve with the crowd at Allianz Stadium chanting his name. "It is always nice to score, I am happy for the first goal. It means a lot to me," Milik told Sky Sport Italia.

"We suffered in the second half. Dusan is super strong and there are no doubts about it, I am happy I have scored a goal and I am focusing on myself. In the end it is the coach who picks who plays. I think we can play together." Juve, fourth on eight points, travel to Fiorentina on Saturday while Spezia host Bologna on Sunday.

Napoli were held to a 1-1 home draw by promoted Lecce as Lorenzo Colombo netted an equaliser in the 31st minute, soon after the hosts went ahead through Elif Elmas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022