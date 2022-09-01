Soccer-Milik strikes late as Juve earn 2-0 win over Spezia

A superb free kick by Dusan Vlahovic and a brilliant late goal by Arkadiusz Milik earned Juventus a 2-0 home win over Spezia in Serie A on Wednesday.

Vlahovic netted a perfect free kick -- his fourth Serie A goal this season -- from nearly 30 yards to open the scoring in the ninth minute. Unmarked Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi confidently slotted home in the 16th minute only to have his celebrations cut short by the offside flag.

Wojciech Szczesny's return, after he had missed Juve's first three games through a thigh muscle injury, did not last long as the first-choice goalkeeper hurt his ankle after landing awkwardly following a Spezia corner. The Poland international left the pitch in the 42nd minute on a stretcher and was replaced by Italy keeper Mattia Perin.

The early lead did not act as a springboard for Juve as they failed to create big chances and had no further efforts on target in the first half. The tempo flagged after the break as Spezia's disciplined defence made life hard for Juve.

Vlahovic had a chance from an Adrien Rabiot corner in the 66th minute but his header went straight into the hands of Dragowski. As pressure built up after Juve spurned a host of chances, the hosts started making more and more mistakes until new signing Milik doubled the lead in the second minute of added time just a few minutes after replacing Vlahovic.

The Poland striker collected a cross from Fabio Miretti and fired home his first goal for Juve with the crowd at Allianz Stadium chanting his name. "It is always nice to score, I am happy for the first goal. It means a lot to me," Milik told Sky Sport Italia.

"We suffered in the second half. Dusan is super strong and there are no doubts about it, I am happy I have scored a goal and I am focusing on myself. In the end it is the coach who picks who plays. I think we can play together." Juve, fourth on eight points, travel to Fiorentina on Saturday while Spezia host Bologna on Sunday.

Napoli were held to a 1-1 home draw by promoted Lecce as Lorenzo Colombo netted an equaliser in the 31st minute, soon after the hosts went ahead through Elif Elmas.

