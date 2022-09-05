Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios stuns Medvedev to reach U.S. Open quarters

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 08:05 IST
Nick Kyrgios crushed world number one Daniil Medvedev's dreams of a title defense at the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory to reach the quarter-finals and ensure there will be a new top ranked player when the tournament concludes. In a meeting worthy of a Broadway show between two of the game's biggest servers and most combustible personalities, it was the Australian who was the better in the match's biggest moments, showing off a renewed focus and fitness.

"It was an amazing match," Kyrgios said in an on-court interview before a sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. "Daniil is the defending champion so there's a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I played really well. I've been playing amazing the last couple months and what a place to do it, packed house in New York.

"I'm extremely blessed." The 23rd-seeded Kyrgios will be a heavy favourite to beat 27th seed Karen Khachanov when they meet on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

