Left Menu

Australian Rules-AFL signs record $3 bln rights deal with Seven, Foxtel

Australia's "anti-siphoning" laws ban pay TV providers from acquiring significant sporting events unless a free-to-air broadcaster also has the right to televise them. The Seven Network and Foxtel have shared the AFL rights since 2012.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:11 IST
Australian Rules-AFL signs record $3 bln rights deal with Seven, Foxtel
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Football League has landed the biggest sports broadcast rights deal in the country's history with a seven-year A$4.5 billion ($3.06 billion) extension agreed with the Seven Network, Foxtel and Telstra. The deal, running from 2025 to 2031, covers free-to-air, pay TV and online streaming for the top flight of Australian Rules football, and dwarfs the previous record of A$2.5 billion paid by the same media partners for the 2017-2022 rights.

The 2017-2022 deal was renegotiated and extended to 2024 for an extra A$946 million after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. Competition helped drive up the price for the 2025-2031 rights, with Network 10, the Nine Network and their streaming platforms also bidding.

"Importantly, this announcement means we'll have at least the same number of free-to-air games on the Seven Network," the AFL's outgoing Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said at a media conference on Tuesday. "This partnership is an incredible result, unprecedented and the biggest in Australian sport."

The Australian government last month weighed in on the AFL's rights negotiations, calling for "no diminution" in the availability of matches on free-to-air TV. Australia's "anti-siphoning" laws ban pay TV providers from acquiring significant sporting events unless a free-to-air broadcaster also has the right to televise them.

The Seven Network and Foxtel have shared the AFL rights since 2012. ($1 = 1.4691 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022