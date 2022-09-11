Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Leclerc raises Ferrari hopes with Italian GP pole

Charles Leclerc seized pole position for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix and sent Ferrari hopes soaring on Saturday while Mercedes' George Russell joined him on the front row once penalties were applied. Nine of the 20-driver grid went into qualifying with grid drops hanging over them, in most cases for breaching their engine allowance for strategic reasons at a key moment in the season.

Tennis-Sensational Swiatek downs Jabeur to claim maiden U.S. Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek swept to victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to clinch her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam crown. Poland's Swiatek fell on her back and covered her face with her hands after prevailing in the tight second set tiebreak, having sealed the win when the fifth seed's shot sailed long.

Golf-Masters champion Scheffler named PGA Tour Player of the Year

World number one Scottie Scheffler was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year on Saturday, organisers said, beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith to the award. American Scheffler, 26, won his maiden major at the Masters this year in addition to four other Tour victories, the most for any player during the 2021-22 season.

Cycling-Evenepoel poised for Vuelta title as Carapaz takes stage 20

Belgian Remco Evenepoel looked poised to claim his maiden Vuelta e Espana title after successfully defending his overall lead on Saturday's penultimate stage, which was won by Olympic champion Richard Carapaz with a brilliant solo effort. Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl held an advantage in excess of two minutes over Enric Mas heading into stage 20 and faced little trouble in seeing out the day after his Spanish rival failed to close the gap despite finishing fifth.

Golf-Kjeldsen, Hovland share lead at BMW PGA Championship

Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen blazed his way to an eight-under 64 in the second round of the BMW PGA Championship to grab a share of first place alongside Norwegian Viktor Hovland at Wentworth on Saturday, with Rory McIlroy one shot off the pace. The flagship event of Europe's DP World Tour was reduced to 54 holes after play on Friday was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Motor racing-Even F1 drivers struggle with Monza grid conundrum

Formula One took time to do the maths on Saturday after an Italian Grand Prix qualifying bursting with penalties left fans and even some drivers in the dark about who would start where on Sunday. Nine of the 20 drivers had grid drops attached to their names, including three consigned to a back row that only has room for two.

Tennis-Australians Peers and Sanders clinch U.S. Open mixed doubles

John Peers and Storm Sanders became the first Australians since 2001 to claim the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 4-6 6-4 10-7 win over Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday. Playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was their first Grand Slam title as a team. Peers previously won a men's doubles title at the 2017 Australian Open.

Motor racing-Hamilton jokes about watching his iPad during Monza race

Seven times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton joked on Saturday that he might take his iPad into the cockpit with him at the Italian Grand Prix for entertainment if he gets stuck in a queue of slipstreaming cars. The Mercedes driver will start 19th on Sunday due to engine penalties.

Tennis-Double prize up for grabs for U.S. Open winner

The stakes could not be higher in Sunday's Flushing Meadows final between Spanish teenaged phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz and Norwegian Casper Ruud, with the U.S. Open trophy and the world number one ranking awaiting the winner. The showdown between the two breakout players of 2022 is a fitting conclusion to the year's final major, which showcased the sport's bright future as it transitions out of the era of the Big Three of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Tennis-Alcaraz supporters have high hopes for their local hero

The club that saw Spain's tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz grow from a child into one of the top players on the ATP Tour have high hopes of him lifting the U.S. Open trophy on Sunday. As Javier Abenza watched some of his youngest players at Murcia's tennis school practising on the courts where he used to train side-by-side with Alcaraz, the 20-year-old coach recalls memories of his exhausting sessions with "Carlitos."

