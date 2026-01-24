Galatasaray Secures Dutch Talent Noa Lang on Loan

Galatasaray has announced an agreement with Napoli to acquire Dutch winger Noa Lang on a loan for the remainder of the season. Lang, who has 15 international caps for the Netherlands, will join the Turkish giants with a non-mandatory purchase option in place.

The Istanbul-based club will compensate Napoli with a €2 million loan fee, and Lang will receive a €1.75 million salary for his time in Turkey, according to a statement from Galatasaray. The winger signed with Napoli last year after a successful stint at Eredivisie's PSV Eindhoven and made a total of 27 appearances across competitions while netting one goal.

The deal allows Galatasaray the potential to make Lang's stay permanent, giving them flexibility in bolstering their squad for upcoming fixtures.