Left Menu

Turbulent Markets: Yen Spikes and Oil Rises Amid Global Tensions

Global markets experienced volatility as oil prices surged due to U.S. pressure on Iran, while Japan's yen rose sharply, potentially hinting at intervention. Gold and silver hit record highs amidst geopolitical tensions, and U.S. Treasury yields dipped. Investors remain cautious with a busy economic week ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 02:22 IST
Turbulent Markets: Yen Spikes and Oil Rises Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a week marked by geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, Japan's yen soared against the dollar, leading traders to speculate on possible government intervention in the currency market. The yen's surge was accompanied by rising oil prices as U.S. President Donald Trump intensified sanctions on Iran, impacting global energy dynamics.

Meanwhile, global stock indices showed modest gains, with MSCI's global equities gauge edging higher. Safe-haven assets such as gold and silver reached record highs, reflecting investor concerns amid geopolitical turmoil. In energy markets, oil prices increased following the U.S.'s aggressive stance on Iran, with U.S. crude settling at its highest in over a week.

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly, and market participants are closely monitoring upcoming economic events, including a Federal Reserve meeting. The financial markets' volatile week emphasized traders' cautious approach, as they brace for further potential shifts in the global economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026