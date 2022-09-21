ICC confirms venues for finals of 2023, 2025 editions of World Test Championship

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 will be played at The Oval in London with the 2025 edition to take place at Lord's. "The two venues in London will succeed Southampton, which hosted the inaugural final between New Zealand and India in 2021. New Zealand emerged as the victors in the first edition of the World Test Championship. The Oval will host the final in June 2023, with the top two teams from the World Test Championship standings making the cut. The Oval has previously hosted the finals of the 2004 and the 2017 editions of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy," the ICC said in an official release.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said he was pleased to confirm two iconic venues for the next two cycles. "We are delighted to be hosting next year's ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar.

"Following that we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord's which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in an official statement released by ICC. "Last year's final between New Zealand and India in Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank the England and Wales Cricket Board, Surrey County Cricket Club and Marylebone Cricket Club for their support," he further added.

Australia and South Africa are currently the top two teams in the standings, with a host of teams on their trail, hoping to surpass them on the table. The next edition's Final will take place at Lord's in London, an iconic venue, which has hosted several high-profile ICC matches, including the epic 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final.

Steve Elworthy, CEO of Surrey County Cricket Club, said: "It's a real honour that The Oval has been selected to host the final of the World Test Championship. To have the two best teams in the world playing here in south London will be a fantastic occasion. Next year promises to be a superb summer of cricket at The Oval and this match will be a brilliant part of it." (ANI)

