Aditi Ashok shoots 74 in third round at Ascendant

Indias Aditi Ashok found the going tough at the Old American Golf Club as she dropped three bogeys and no birdies in a card of three-over 74 in the third round at the Ascendant LPGA here.Starting on the back nine, Aditi, who had rounds of 74-71 on first two days, bogeyed the 13th, first and fifth and missed a few birdie chances.

PTI | Thecolony | Updated: 02-10-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 19:32 IST
India's Aditi Ashok found the going tough at the Old American Golf Club as she dropped three bogeys and no birdies in a card of three-over 74 in the third round at the Ascendant LPGA here.

Starting on the back nine, Aditi, who had rounds of 74-71 on first two days, bogeyed the 13th, first and fifth and missed a few birdie chances. That saw her slip to T-74.

Meanwhile, the second-round leader Charley Hull kept a share of the lead with an even-par, 71 but she was joined at the top by first-round leader Xiyu Lin, who shot a 2-under, 69. The duo is now 11-under overall.

Chasing her second LPGA Tour victory, Hull's 71 on day three actually came as a relief for the Englishwoman after she made bogey and double bogey on holes 5 and 10, respectively.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko and Frenchwoman Celine Boutier are also in the race, placed one stroke behind the leaders. Boutier fired the second-lowest round of the day.

Texas native Maddie Szeryk shot her second 4-under round of the week and holds solo fifth.

Three players are in a tie for sixth, including six-time LPGA Tour winner So Yeon Ryu and Thai golfers Moriya Jutanugarn and Atthaya Thitkul.

