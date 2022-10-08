Left Menu

Soccer-Bournemouth heap more misery on Leicester with comeback win

The result leaves Leicester -- who have lost all five of their away games -- in the relegation zone in 19th after their seventh loss of the season while Bournemouth moved provisionally up to eighth. Leicester started the game well and took the lead inside 10 minutes when Harvey Barnes' blocked shot pinballed in the box before it fell to Patson Daka, who swivelled expertly on the spot to score his third goal in four games.

Reuters | Bournemouth | Updated: 08-10-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 21:39 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth heap more misery on Leicester with comeback win
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Bournemouth denied Leicester City their first points away from home in the Premier League this season after the promoted side came from behind to win 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The result leaves Leicester -- who have lost all five of their away games -- in the relegation zone in 19th after their seventh loss of the season while Bournemouth moved provisionally up to eighth.

Leicester started the game well and took the lead inside 10 minutes when Harvey Barnes' blocked shot pinballed in the box before it fell to Patson Daka, who swivelled expertly on the spot to score his third goal in four games. Bournemouth have yet to lose since Gary O'Neil took interim charge but the home side lacked quality in the final third and failed to find a way around Leicester's press in the first half. But they improved in the second, levelling in the 68th minute.

Just as they were staring at a fourth consecutive home game without scoring, Dominic Solanke made a run to find space in the box and though he had his shot blocked, Philip Billing was on hand to volley the ball into the back of the net. The comeback was complete less than four minutes later when Leicester failed to deal with a cross and Solanke's cushioned header found Ryan Christie, who beat Danny Ward as Leicester dropped points from a winning position yet again this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022