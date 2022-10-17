Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the Serie A weekend: BREMER INJURY A PROBLEM FOR STRUGGLING JUVE

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer was substituted in their 1-0 win at Torino on Saturday, adding to a growing injury list and giving Massimiliano Allegri a headache. The Brazilian international could miss two to three weeks with a muscle problem, according to Italian media, and the 25-year-old's absence will leave a gaping hole in the Juve defence that is already struggling to produce expected wins.

Fortunately, the fixture list is not too tricky for Juventus in Serie A, with the Turin-based club playing mid-table sides Empoli and Lecce. But he will be missed in the Champions League where Juve must win their last two games to have a chance of qualifying.

HUMBLE ATALANTA KEEP FEET ON THE GROUND Second-placed Atalanta are one of two Serie A sides who, alongside leaders Napoli, remain unbeaten after the opening 10 rounds of games.

The Bergamo-based club beat Sassuolo 2-1 at home on Saturday, winning their seventh league game of the season, but despite their good run they are refusing to speak about the possibility of claiming their first top-flight title. "Scudetto? I won't answer that," coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. "It is a great satisfaction for the whole team. Ten games are not few, to have scored 24 points is a great merit for them.

"(We will) try to do it as long as possible." CHANGE OF GUARD FRUITFUL FOR INTER

Inter sit seventh in Serie A on 18 points from 10 games of their slow-starting campaign but Simone Inzaghi's men, who eased to a comfortable 2-0 home win over Salernitana on Sunday, seem to have found the way to steer back towards the right track. For the first time since August, Inter have won two straight Serie A games. They have also been unbeaten for four matches in a row -- in all competitions -- for the first time this season.

Against Salernitana, Inzaghi stuck with Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, who joined in July from Ajax Amsterdam and has now started four matches in a row for Inter. "Onana is a very good goalkeeper, we're starting to see that," former Lazio and Napoli midfielder Dario Marcolin told DAZN.

"While (Samir) Handanovic is an institution and nobody can take away his leadership, the freshness of Onana has been necessary."

