The Indian cricket team, being one of the best today, is very famous for creating new milestones and breaking records. This team goes way back and has forged itself as one of the sport's greatest—both now and in the near future. And their popularity is not confined to the barriers of fans and spectators; the gambling universe is also well aware of their resounding victories. For that reason, bet365 cricket is one of the most popular today and several individuals regularly visit to stake on the beloved Indian team. And while we love to cherish the moment, it is also important to relish the past sometimes.

That is why we have come up with this article that documents some of the greatest victories of the Indian cricket team throughout history. So fasten your belts and get ready for a journey down memory lane.

1983 World Cup Final

1983 will always be a year to remember for Indian cricket fans because they won their first of many world cups that year. In our books, the win is historic, but India's journey to the final was a very eventful one, which brings us to what is famously dubbed the greatest victory in Indian cricket history.

We are talking about the World Cup final game between India and West Indies. The game took place at the prestigious Lord's Cricket Ground where we saw India have an unapologetic win over their rivals. This game which took place on June 25, 1983, had only 52 overs because India scored 140 runs. If possible, fans would relive this moment every day.

2007 T20 World Cup Final

It feels like yesterday when India won the 2007 T20 World Cup. This victory will remain forever sweet to fans because it was against their well-known rival, Pakistan. These two teams are known for their tense rivalry and fierce competition over the decades and for us to see them face up in an important final was legendary. Thank goodness it didn't disappoint because it had a dramatic ending when Dhoni handed the last over to Joginder Sharma.

No one could have imagined that India would come through because Pakistan's best player at this time, Misbah was on strike. So it was a surprise to everyone when he couldn't hit a six and in turn, gave India another great moment in their history.

Adelaide Oval Test 2003

This game may not have been a World Cup final but it doesn't matter because Australia had one of the strongest teams at that time. And for their game against India, they fielded their best players, and everyone thought they would cruise their way to victory. Well, India emerged victorious with 28 overs in hand.

At the same time, it was a humiliating defeat for the Australian team because it was on their home ground. Today, India and Australia are still good rivals and this moment is cemented in history as one of the greatest moments for the former. The sweet taste of victory on their home ground is unbeatable.

2011 World Cup Final

This is another World Cup final that remains evergreen in the hearts of fans. The game was between India and an in-form Sri Lanka team. Before this, India was on a 28-year drought from winning the World Cup so emerging victorious was emotional for both players and fans. In this game, we saw Gambhir's greatest knock ever with 97 runs, and also Dhoni scored 91 runs in 79 deliveries. It remains one of the most entertaining finals in World Cup history as India was determined to put on a show and end their drought.

Some other notably great events are:

India Vs Pakistan 2011 World Cup Semi-final

India Vs Pakistan, Samsung Cup 2004

India Vs England, 2013 Champions Trophy Final

Wrap Up

Although there are several other notable mentions in Indian cricket history, these remain undisputed because of the impact of their victory. And since the team is still competing at a high level today, there are still more great moments to come so watch out!

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)