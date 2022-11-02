Left Menu

Soccer-Eintracht stage 2-1 comeback win over Sporting to qualify

Eintracht Frankfurt staged a second-half comeback, scoring twice in 10 minutes to beat hosts Sporting 2-1 on Tuesday and qualify for the Champions League last 16 for the first time, knocking the Portuguese out of the competition.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 02-11-2022 03:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 03:34 IST
Eintracht Frankfurt staged a second-half comeback, scoring twice in 10 minutes to beat hosts Sporting 2-1 on Tuesday and qualify for the Champions League last 16 for the first time, knocking the Portuguese out of the competition. Sporting needed only a point to advance and they took the lead when winger Arthur Gomes volleyed in at the far post after a looping cross was headed on in the 39th minute.

Eintracht, last season's Europa League champions, hardly got a look-in during the first half but came out fighting after the break, needing a win to secure a top-two finish. A handball by Sporting captain Sebastian Coates in the 62nd gave Frankfurt a penalty and Daichi Kamada drew them level with a well-taken spot kick.

France international Randal Kolo Muani then powered into the box and drilled home the winner in the 72nd to complete their comeback and secure second place behind Tottenham Hotspur.

