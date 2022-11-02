Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern close perfect group stage with 2-0 win over Inter

Bayern Munich completed a perfect group stage by beating fellow qualifiers Inter Milan 2-0 thanks to goals from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in their final Group C game. With Bayern and Inter having nothing riding on the game, it was an affair that won't live long in the memory.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 03:46 IST
Bayern Munich completed a perfect group stage by beating fellow qualifiers Inter Milan 2-0 thanks to goals from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in their final Group C game. Bayern ended top on 18 points, eight ahead of second-placed Inter with both teams having already reached the knockout stage.

Barcelona finished third on seven points, eliminated in the group stage and having to settle for a Europa League place for the second year in a row. With Bayern and Inter having nothing riding on the game, it was an affair that won't live long in the memory.

