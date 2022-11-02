Soccer-Bayern close perfect group stage with 2-0 win over Inter
Bayern Munich completed a perfect group stage by beating fellow qualifiers Inter Milan 2-0 thanks to goals from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in their final Group C game. With Bayern and Inter having nothing riding on the game, it was an affair that won't live long in the memory.
Bayern ended top on 18 points, eight ahead of second-placed Inter with both teams having already reached the knockout stage.
Barcelona finished third on seven points, eliminated in the group stage and having to settle for a Europa League place for the second year in a row.
