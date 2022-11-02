He will end up as T20I legend for sure if he continues his batting like this: Indian players awestruck by 'Mr 360' Suryakumar Yadav

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli said on Wednesday that Suryakumar Yadav is a "phenomenal talent" and players with the talent he has do not come into the system regularly. India will take on Bangladesh in their Group 2, Super 12 clash of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

"Sky (nickname for Suryakumar) is a phenomenal talent. You do not get guys with that kind of talent coming to the system regularly. He does not play random cricket shots. His execution rate is ridiculous. He knows his game inside out. He knows exactly what he needs to do. He is in his best phase now. The next 4-5 years could be a great run for him," said Virat in a video posted by ICC. Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik said that if Suryakumar continues to bat like this in coming few years, he will end up as a T20I legend.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said about his long-time Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), "He bats fearlessly without worrying about results. That is where he gets his rewards from." Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said that Suryakumar Yadav has a lot of shot for every kind of ball and he has ability to work gaps and find places in the field that other people find difficult.

"Everywhere he goes, he has been able to adapt, learn and sculp his game as per conditions. He is always smiling and looks like he is enjoying the game, it rubs off onto the rest also," he added. Spinner Arshdeep Singh said that he is still short of words to describe Suryakumar's batting.

"Some of the shots he plays, we do not know how he is able to execute them," he added. Suryakumar said that his journey has been wonderful and he has enjoyed every bit of it.

"From all the practice sessions and sacrifices, here I am enjoying it. If you want to succeed in international cricket, you have to stay a step ahead. I started to practice all the strokes, wondered where the runs are at the ground and started to explore all parts of the ground." "I heard something from Sachin Tendulkar, someone who played international cricket for 24 years that he still had some things to learn during his final Test match. My journey has just started, I have still got a lot to learn," Suryakumar signed off.

The batter is going through an incredible run of form this year. In the 2022 calendar year, Suryakumar scored 935 runs in 26 matches across 26 innings at a brilliant average of 42.50. He has scored a century and eight half-centuries this year, with the best score of 117, which came against England. He is also the highest run-scorer in the format this year.

Coming to India's match, the Men in Blue are heading into the game after a five-wicket loss to South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh won their previous game against Zimbabwe by three runs. India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three matches. Bangladesh is in the third position with four points and two wins in three matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)