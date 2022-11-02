"As soon as I knew WC is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear," says Virat Kohli after win over Bangladesh

Following India's superb victory over Bangladesh, the 'Man of the Match' Virat Kohli said he "was grinning from ear to ear" as he got to know that the T20 World Cup will take place in Australia in 2022. Fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and superb bowling spells by bowlers helped India clinch a 5-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed clash of Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.In a rain-curtailed 16-over match, Litton Das lit up Bangladesh's chase with his 60 coming off 27 balls but the batter failed to guide his team home. For India Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets each.

Kohli carried his rich vein of form forward in the match too. He became the highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cups when he took his 16th run in this innings and also went on to play yet another magnificent knock of an unbeaten 64 from 44 deliveries, his third fifty of this tournament. "As soon as I knew the WC is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. Good cricketing shots will be the key here is what I know. Hitting through the line is what I do in every format. It is just an extension for me. I love playing at this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting," said Virat Kohli in a post-match presentation.

With this, Virat's record in T20 WC is - 1,065 runs in 23 innings across 25 matches at an average of 88.75. 13 half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score of 89*. His strike rate in the tournament is 132.46.He has surpassed Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who scored 1,016 runs in 31 matches at an average of 39.07. One century and six half-centuries have come off his bat in this tournament, with a best of 100. Talking about the match they played against Bangladesh, Kohli said he is in a happy place and dont want to compare his good form to his lean trot earlier in the year.

"Pretty close game. Not as close as we would have liked it to be. A good day with the bat. When I went in there was a bit of pressure. I didn't want little mistakes to curb my instincts. I am in a happy place. I don't want to compare it with the past," he added. With three wins in their hands out of four matches, India are the Group 2 table topper with six points. On the other hand, Bangladesh are in third place with four points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)