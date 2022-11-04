STATBOX-Soccer-Japan at the World Cup

Left Menu

Japan replicated that in South Africa in 2010 and again in Russia in 2018, where they were knocked out by Belgium, despite being two goals ahead and 21 minutes from reaching the quarter-finals for the first time. In an earlier Asian qualifying round, Japan scored 46 times in their eight matches, with nine from Takumi Minamino, and thrashed Mongolia 14-0 for their biggest-ever win in World Cup qualifying.

Following is a statbox on Japan at the World Cup: FIFA Ranking: 24

Odds: 250-1 Previous tournaments:

Japan have played at every World Cup since their debut in 1998 and they first reached the last 16 as co-hosts with South Korea in 2002. Japan replicated that in South Africa in 2010 and again in Russia in 2018, where they were knocked out by Belgium, despite being two goals ahead and 21 minutes from reaching the quarter-finals for the first time. Japan exited in the group stages in 1998, 2006 and 2014. How they qualified:

Japan advanced with a game remaining after a late double from substitute Kaoru Mitoma secured a 2-0 win away to Australia and a second-place finish behind Saudi Arabia with seven wins in 10 matches. In an earlier Asian qualifying round, Japan scored 46 times in their eight matches, with nine from Takumi Minamino, and thrashed Mongolia 14-0 for their biggest-ever win in World Cup qualifying. Form guide:

Japan's results since booking their World Cup spot have been mixed. The Samurai Blue beat the United States 2-0 and had a 0-0 draw with Ecuador at the Kirin Challenge Cup in Germany in September. In friendlies, all on home turf, in June, Japan beat Paraguay and Ghana convincingly but lost to Brazil and Tunisia.

