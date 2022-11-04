Left Menu

Soccer-Haaland much better and in contention to make Man City return, says Guardiola

We consider his opinion, the doctor's opinion, (if he will play) 90 minutes or less minutes, we'll see." The Spaniard also praised Gerard Pique after the Barcelona defender announced he will retire this week, with his final match for Barcelona, where he won two Champions League titles during Guardiola's time as manager there, to be on Saturday.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:57 IST
Soccer-Haaland much better and in contention to make Man City return, says Guardiola
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said Premier League top goalscorer Erling Haaland is "much better" and could return to action against Fulham on Saturday. Guardiola did not risk Haaland for City's Champions League clash with Sevilla in midweek, given they had already sealed top spot in their group, after the Norwegian picked up a knock against former club Borussia Dortmund the previous week.

Haaland, who has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water following his close season move to Manchester, scoring 22 goals across all competitions already, could be given the chance to add to his incredible tally on Saturday. "He's much better, we'll decide today," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "A good step, he starts training today. We see this afternoon. We consider his opinion, the doctor's opinion, (if he will play) 90 minutes or less minutes, we'll see."

The Spaniard also praised Gerard Pique after the Barcelona defender announced he will retire this week, with his final match for Barcelona, where he won two Champions League titles during Guardiola's time as manager there, to be on Saturday. "Surprise news. I know his mum and dad, he is an incredible human being, huge personality," Guardiola said. "A player for the big games, never not in the highest level. All the big clubs need these kind of players.

"He won everything for Barcelona and Spain. The time arrives, the future will be bright, he's a smart guy. An honour to be his manager, we spent an incredible four years together. "His dream came true, 13, 14, 15 years being there (Barcelona) all the time."

The City boss, whose side are two points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of the weekend's games, said England internationals Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are still not fit to make the matchday squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022