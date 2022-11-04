Left Menu

Shiva Thapa enters quarterfinals at Asian Elite Boxing Championships

Updated: 04-11-2022
Five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa, Sachin and Amit Kumar progressed to the quarter finals of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

Thapa (63.5kg) showed his mettle in a hard fought 3-2 win over Mongolia's Byambatsogt Tuguldur. Both the boxers went toe-to-toe right from the start with their aggressive approach and landed some heavy blows on each other, making it a very close contest.

In the end, it was the distinguished Indian boxer's experience and quick movement that helped him prevail over his opponent and secure a 3-2 victory by split decision.

Thapa will now take on the winner of the bout between Haidara Alasaly and Minsu Choi in the quarterfinals.

Kumar (67kg) faced Chinese Taipei's Zheng-Rong Huang and the Indian was dominant throughout the bout, showcasing high technical ability and tremendous confidence as he cruised through to the next round with a unanimous verdict.

Sachin (71kg) was lagging behind in the first round against Thailand's Peerapat Yeasungnoen but produced a stunning comeback in the next two rounds to secure a 5-0 win in a nail-biting finish.

Kumar will square off against Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja of Uzbekistan, while Sachin will face Kazakhstan's Aslanbek Shybergenov in the next round.

Later on Friday, Ananta Chopade (54kg) and Etash Khan (60kg) will be in action against Japan's Tanaka Shogo and Thailand's Khunatip Pudnich respectively in their pre-quarterfinal bouts.

Seven Indian women pugilists, including Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, will kick off their campaign from the quarter-final stage on Saturday.

Lovlina, who has changed her weight category from 69kg to 75kg, will be playing her first international tournament in the new category as she takes on 2016 World Championships gold medallist Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan.

The six other boxers who will be in action are Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg) and Pooja (70kg).

