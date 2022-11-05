Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios settles legal case with Wimbledon fan he accused of being drunk

"I told the umpire that a fan, who I now know to be Anna Palus, was distracting me during the match, believing that she was drunk," Kyrgios said in the statement. "I accept that belief was mistaken, and I apologise.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 08:09 IST
Nick Kyrgios has apologised to a fan he accused of being "drunk out of her mind" during his loss in this year's Wimbledon final and donated 20,000 pounds ($22,750) to a charity of her choice following a legal case. Kyrgios, well known for his outbursts, complained to the umpire during his match against Novak Djokovic in July, saying that the fan had been talking to him during points.

Asked by the umpire to identify the fan, Kyrgios said: "The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!" Anna Palus said that the 27-year-old Australian had defamed her by making "a reckless and entirely baseless allegation" and began legal action in August, adding any damages she wins would be donated to charity.

"I accept that belief was mistaken, and I apologise. "To make amends, I have donated 20,000 pounds to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, a charity chosen by Ms Palus. I will not be commenting on this matter again."

After years of underachieving, Kyrgios had a terrific run of form in the second half of 2022, winning the title in Washington and reaching his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open quarter-finals. ($1 = 0.8791 pounds)

