Rugby League-Cheika open to Lebanon return after World Cup exit

Michael Cheika said he will "certainly consider" a return to Lebanon's coaching set-up in 2025, after they were eliminated from the Rugby League World Cup following a 48-4 defeat to Australia in the quarter-finals at Huddersfield on Friday. Lebanon were blown away by the 11-times world champions, with winger Josh Addo-Carr scoring five tries as Australia booked their place in the semi-finals.

Cheika, who has been juggling coaching duties with the Argentina union team this week, hailed a fighting display by his beaten side against "high-quality" opposition. "If I have the honour of being involved in 2025, I would like to think that could be another highlight of my career," Cheika said on Friday.

"This has been one of the best things I have done in footy – ever. We've lived a shared experience and it has been unreal. I'm really proud of this team. I don't know what's going to happen over the next few years. "But if given the chance to do this again I would certainly consider it. We're already looking at the calendar over 2023 and 2024 to plan some time where we can all get over to Lebanon together."

Australia will face the winner of the quarter-final tie between New Zealand and Fiji in the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)