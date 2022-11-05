Left Menu

Rugby-Drouin misses last-gasp penalty as New Zealand book World Cup final spot

With a shot awarded in front after Santo Taumata was yellow-carded for a high tackle, Drouin shanked her kick left as New Zealand made a great escape in front of a roaring crowd. Down 17-10 at halftime, the Black Ferns charged into the lead through tries to Ruby Tui and Theresa Fitzpatrick.

France flyhalf Caroline Drouin missed a last-gasp penalty as New Zealand claimed a 25-24 thriller at Eden Park on Saturday and set up a blockbuster women's Rugby World Cup final against England. With a shot awarded in front after Santo Taumata was yellow-carded for a high tackle, Drouin shanked her kick left as New Zealand made a great escape in front of a roaring crowd.

Down 17-10 at halftime, the Black Ferns charged into the lead through tries to Ruby Tui and Theresa Fitzpatrick. France number eight Romane Menager scored a brace of tries in a powerhouse display, her second pulling the French within a point with 14 minutes left.

But a yellow card for loose forward Safi N'Diaye for a high tackle proved costly for France before Drouin's late miss sealed their fate.

