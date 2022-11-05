Left Menu

Sri Lanka post 141-8 against England

05-11-2022
England Vs Srilanka Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 141 for 8 against England in a crucial T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Pathum Nissanka smashed a 45-ball 67 to emerge as Sri Lanka's top-scorer, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit a run-a-ball 22.

For England, Mark Wood (3/26) claimed three wickets, while Ben Stokes (1/24), Chris Woakes (1/24), Sam Curran (1/27) and Adil Rashid (1/16) took one each.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka: 141 for 8 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 67; Mark Wood 3/26).

