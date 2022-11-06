Left Menu

Soccer-Injured Davies not in danger of missing World Cup - Bayern

Bayern Munich full back Alphonso Davies will not play in his side's next two Bundesliga games after suffering a hamstring injury, but the Canada international is not in danger of missing the World Cup, the German side said on Sunday. Davies was taken off just after the hour mark in Bayern's 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin on Saturday. He will miss the defending champions' matches against Werder Bremen and Schalke before the World Cup break.

"The 22-year-old full back tore a muscle fiber in his right rear thigh during the 3-2 away win at Hertha BSC on Saturday," Bayern said in a statement. "Participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not in danger for the Canadian international."

Davies is one of Canada's key players at the World Cup, where the country will be making its first appearance since 1986, playing in Group F where they face Belgium on Nov. 23 followed by Croatia and Morocco.

