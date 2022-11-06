Left Menu

HI announces annual cash incentives for Indian men and women's team for every win

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 22:11 IST
Indian players received a big boost ahead of a busy season with Hockey India on Sunday announcing a new policy under which both the men's and women's team members and support staff will be given annual cash incentives.

According to the policy, Hockey India will give away cash award of Rs 50,000 annually to the playing members of both the men's and women's teams and Rs 25,000 each to the support staff for every win the Indian teams register.

''I strongly believe this announcement will boost the morale of the Indian Teams as they prepare for the prestigious World Cup in January and the Asian Games. While every player in the core group is employed, an incentive like this will attract more youngsters to play hockey,'' HI President Dilip Tirkey said in a release.

The governing body had announced Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh for each support staff of the Indian junior men's team following their title win at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup.

Describing it as a ''landmark decision'', HI secretary general Bholanath Singh said, ''It will not only lift the spirit of the Indian teams to vie harder for victories but it will also make young aspiring hockey players believe that hockey can be a financially viable sport.

''I wish the Indian teams the very best in their endeavours.'' India on Sunday defeated Spain 3-1 in shoot-out after both the teams were locked 2-2 at regulation time in their FIH Pro League match here.

Overall, India had a good outing at the FIH Pro League with the men's team winning both its matches against New Zealand and finishing their engagement with Spain 1-1 in Bhubaneswar.

India currently are at the top of the points table with 8 points from 4 matches in FIH Pro League. India will be hosting the 2023 men's hockey World Cup from January 13 to 29 in Bhubaneswar.

