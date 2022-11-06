Sports News Roundup: Celtics set team record with 27 treys; Houston Astros beat Phillies 4-1 to clinch World Series and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team

Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period came in his 1,287th game with Washington, snapping a tie with Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe. "Mr. Hockey" scored 786 of his 801 career goals while playing in 1,687 games with the Detroit Red Wings from 1946-71.

Soccer-Late Danilo header earns PSG victory at Lorient

Danilo's late header helped unbeaten Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain beat a lively Lorient side 2-1 at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday, after Terem Moffi's brilliant second-half goal had cancelled out Neymar's early opener for the visitors. PSG, without Lionel Messi due to an Achilles injury, took the lead in the ninth minute when Neymar seized on a poor clearance from Yvon Mvogo before taking the ball around the goalkeeper and slotting home his 11th league goal of the season.

Soccer-Ten-man Espanyol hold misfiring Atletico to 1-1 draw

Ten-man Espanyol battled to a 1-1 LaLiga draw at Atletico Madrid on Sunday, another disappointing result for Diego Simeone's team days after they were eliminated from European competition. Atletico, who have won only one of their last six games in all competitions, are third in the standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid who play Rayo Vallecano on Monday and 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

NBA roundup: Celtics set team record with 27 treys

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each hit six 3-pointers in a record-setting performance as the Boston Celtics pulled away from the host New York Knicks for a 133-118 victory Saturday night. Every Celtics player who took the court Saturday hit at least one 3-pointer, and they went 27-for-51 on treys. The 27 3-pointers were two more than the previous team record, set against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 15, and two shy of the NBA record, set by the Milwaukee Bucks against the Miami Heat on Dec. 29, 2020.

Athletics-Kenya sweeps New York City Marathon in punishing heat

Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi survived brutal heat and humidity to win the New York City Marathons on Sunday after Brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed during the race. Do Nascimento set an aggressive pace and had a two-minute lead at the halfway mark of the men's race but he collapsed after mile 20, stunning onlookers as New York City Police Department officers ran to assist him. Organisers did not immediately respond to request for comment on his condition.

Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka arrested in Australia on sexual assault allegations

Sri Lankan cricket authorities said on Sunday that Danushka Gunathilaka, a member of their team for the T20 World Cup tournament in Australia, had been arrested in Sydney over an alleged sexual assault. Gunathilaka is due to face charges in court on Monday, Sri Lankan Cricket said. It said in a statement it would closely monitor court proceedings and, in consultation with the International Cricket Council, launch an inquiry into the matter.

Soccer-Gabriel goal at Chelsea sends Arsenal back to the top

A 63rd-minute toe-poke on the goal line by Brazilian defender Gabriel earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and lifted them back to the top of the Premier League. Gabriel, lurking at the far post, got on the end of a Bukayo Saka corner that flew past a line of Chelsea defenders.

Baseball-Houston Astros beat Phillies 4-1 to clinch World Series

Yordan Alvarez crushed a three-run homer to power the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Saturday, claiming their second World Series title in six years and first since a sign-stealing scandal in 2017 tarnished their crown. After falling behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series the Astros roared back with three straight wins, including just the second no-hitter in World Series history in Game Four.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia wins maiden MotoGP title as Ducati end 15-year drought

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his maiden MotoGP world championship at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday after Fabio Quartararo failed to overhaul him in the standings. Defending champion Quartararo was 23 points behind Bagnaia going into the final race. The Yamaha rider needed nothing less than a victory to leapfrog the Italian but finished fourth in a race won by Suzuki's Alex Rins.

Soccer-Emery enjoys winning start as Villa end Man United's unbeaten run

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery tasted victory in his first game in charge as his side beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, the visitors' first defeat in 10 matches in all competitions. Former Arsenal boss Emery was given a warm welcome by home supporters ahead of the match, and he could not have wished for a better start to life back in the Premier League as Villa raced into a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)