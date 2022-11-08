Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Isles rally late, dump Flames in OT; Tennis-Garcia outguns Sabalenka in Texas to win WTA Finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Isles rally late, dump Flames in OT

Noah Dobson scored a power-play goal with less than a minute left in overtime for the New York Islanders, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the visiting Calgary Flames 4-3 on Monday night in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders were outshot 30-12 through two periods while falling behind 3-1, but Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored 59 seconds apart shortly beyond the midway point of the third. In overtime, Mathew Barzal faked a shot before dishing to Dobson, who fired a sizzling shot over the right shoulder of Jacob Markstrom.

Tennis-Garcia outguns Sabalenka in Texas to win WTA Finals

France's Caroline Garcia put on a serving masterclass to claim the biggest title of her career on Monday by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Garcia covered her face with her hands and fell on her back after a Sabalenka forehand sailed wide on match point to earn her fourth title of the year.

Motor racing-'Now I'm one of you,' Hamilton tells Brazil as he becomes honorary citizen

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil on Monday by the country's lower house of Congress and dedicated the honour to his boyhood idol, the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna. "I feel like now I'm one of you," the Mercedes driver said in a crowded session of Congress packed with admirers in Brasilia days ahead of this year's Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 11 in Sao Paulo.

Boxing-Usyk will do anything to beat Fury but will not aim for knockout

Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk said on Monday he would do anything to win against Britain's Tyson Fury but would be glad if the match did not end with a knockout because of the toll it takes on a boxer's health. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his heavyweight titles after a second consecutive win over Anthony Joshua in August and wants to add Fury's WBC crown to his collection early next year.

NHL roundup: Red Wings rally to edge Rangers in OT

Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal with 2:17 remaining in overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers Sunday night. Detroit won its third straight when Kubalik waited at the right side of the net for a pass from David Perron and tipped in the puck past goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Officials briefly reviewed the play to see if the Red Wings were offsides and did not change the call, allowing Detroit to end its three-game road losing streak. Halak stopped 33 shots and is 0-3-1 as a Ranger.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has told German television ZDF that homosexuality was "damage in the mind", as the Gulf state prepares to host the global tournament in less than two weeks. In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in Qatar.

Soccer-Klopp says Liverpool relishing special rematch with Real Madrid

Juergen Klopp said he is expecting "something special" when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League after last season's finalists were drawn to face each other again on Monday. Real defeated Liverpool 1-0 in May to win Europe's elite club competition a record-extending 14th time, having also beaten the Merseyside club in the 2017-18 final.

Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out

Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday. Four years after having been ruled out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia due to a knee ligament injury, long-serving Alves got emotional while celebrating what will be his third tournament with five-time world champions Brazil.

Baseball Bonds and Clemens get another swing at Baseball Hall of Fame

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, whose legacies were tainted by allegations of steroid use, were given another chance at making the Baseball Hall of Fame after being among the eight players named on Monday to the Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot. Any candidate who receives votes on 75% of the ballots cast by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee on Dec. 4 will earn election to the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Factbox-Soccer-List of squads for the 2022 World Cup

Following is a list of players who have been called up by their respective teams for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar. AUSTRALIA

(With inputs from agencies.)